Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $749,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $514,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,014,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total transaction of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,096,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,745,409 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $230.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

