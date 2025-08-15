Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 102.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $69,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.4%

MTH opened at $76.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $69.83. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis V. Arriola purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. This represents a 30.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,872. This trade represents a 10.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.