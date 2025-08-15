Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sage Advisors LLC

Sage Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,615 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 221,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 16,233 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $522.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.51. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.18, for a total value of $7,330,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,906,221.80. This trade represents a 14.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. The trade was a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,350 shares of company stock valued at $21,493,447. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $530.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

