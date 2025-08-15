Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) versus Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Financial Comparison

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Millennium Group International and Rayonier Advanced Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rayonier Advanced Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.69%. Given Rayonier Advanced Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rayonier Advanced Materials is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Millennium Group International has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rayonier Advanced Materials has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Millennium Group International and Rayonier Advanced Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International $38.53 million N/A -$8.77 million N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials $1.63 billion 0.21 -$38.71 million ($6.67) -0.76

Millennium Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Millennium Group International and Rayonier Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A Rayonier Advanced Materials -29.23% -12.11% -3.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rayonier Advanced Materials beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries. It also provides packaging products supply chain management solutions, and board games and various board game accessories. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers. It also offers commodity products, such as commodity viscose pulp used in woven applications, including rayon textiles for clothing and other fabrics, as well as in non-woven applications comprising baby wipes, cosmetic and personal wipes, industrial wipes, and mattress ticking; and absorbent materials consisting of fluff fibers that are used as an absorbent medium in disposable baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, incontinence pads, convalescent bed pads, industrial towels and wipes, and non-woven fabrics. In addition, the company provides paperboards for packaging, printing documents, brochures, promotional materials, paperback books and catalog covers, file folders, tags, and lottery tickets; and high-yield pulps to produces hardwood aspen, maple, and birch species for paperboard, packaging, printing and writing papers, and various other paper products. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

