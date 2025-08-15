Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 253 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanofi by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,843,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091,304 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sanofi by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,850,000 after purchasing an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $35,034,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.85. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $120.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.