Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 259 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Q2 by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Q2 by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $126,920.64. Following the sale, the executive owned 175,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,276.80. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,380 shares of company stock worth $378,554 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Q2 Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.78 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $112.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.03.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

