Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,780 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2,272.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Novavax in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Novavax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novavax from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Novavax Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NVAX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.50. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $239.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.19 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a net margin of 39.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

