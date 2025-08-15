Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 823 Shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 1,282.6% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 85,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 78,864 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 9,777.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 219,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paymentus by 30.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,279,000 after purchasing an additional 551,211 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $40.43.

Paymentus ( NYSE:PAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.78 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paymentus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Paymentus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

