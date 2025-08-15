Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,961.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,989.24. The trade was a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.31. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

