Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in RLI were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RLI by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,817.50. This represents a 3.14% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RLI. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Compass Point cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

