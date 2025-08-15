Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 60.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,660,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,071,000 after buying an additional 1,377,252 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $109,739,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 14,376.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,079,000 after buying an additional 722,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the period. Finally, Coleford Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $13,824,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

NVS stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $96.06 and a 52-week high of $124.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

