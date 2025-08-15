Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 236 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.51.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $144.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.98. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

