Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 3,856 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 30.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after buying an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,429,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,757,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 440,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.5% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,935,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 118,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $9.62 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $143.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

