Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Verve Therapeutics worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 303.64% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VERV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

Verve Therapeutics Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

