Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $123,000 Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 11.6% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 4.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered CompoSecure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 65.50% and a negative net margin of 24.53%. On average, research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Moriarty bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,640. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $1,874,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 759,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,238,445.86. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

