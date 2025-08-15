Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $184,000 Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

