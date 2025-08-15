Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $254,000 Holdings in PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPDAI Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,162,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 84,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,616,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 86,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPDAI Group during the first quarter worth $7,113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPDAI Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 627,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 151,605 shares in the last quarter. 31.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PPDAI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.80 to $12.10 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd.

PPDAI Group stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. PPDAI Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $11.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.76.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. PPDAI Group had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

