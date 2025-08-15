Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Julie Peffer sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 634,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,273.20. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $10.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 269.28% and a negative return on equity of 48.11%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BigBear.ai Profile

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

