Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 231.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 192.3% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 182.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of RARE opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $60.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. This trade represents a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

