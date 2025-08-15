Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 3.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 201,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 180,010 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 169.5% in the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 346,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 9.3% in the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 91,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Holding Ltd V3 sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $3,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,378,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,631,627.48. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 667,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $4,075,431.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 93,667,437 shares in the company, valued at $572,308,040.07. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,314,323 shares of company stock worth $32,144,964 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $5.32 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.73.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 21.71% and a negative net margin of 96.95%. The business had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.70.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

