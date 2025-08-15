Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 130,430 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,888,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $96,344,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $467,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,805.23. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.67.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.61. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -434.78%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

