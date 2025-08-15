monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

monday.com stock opened at $176.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $279.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.08, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.27. monday.com has a 52-week low of $171.54 and a 52-week high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in monday.com by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,999,000 after buying an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 120,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

