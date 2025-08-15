Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,286,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 585,444 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 5.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $422,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 883,779,901 shares in the company, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,050 shares in the company, valued at $111,114,850. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,096,253 shares of company stock worth $5,673,745,409. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $230.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $208.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

