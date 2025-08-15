Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $91,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 92,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,308.08. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.6%

NYSE:MLI opened at $92.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

