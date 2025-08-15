National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 9,188 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STEP. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in StepStone Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their target price on StepStone Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up from $81.00) on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 55,608 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $3,375,961.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,550.05. This trade represents a 61.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 199,741 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $11,968,480.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 491,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,455,593.44. The trade was a 28.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,444 shares of company stock valued at $25,268,076 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.2%

STEP stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.07 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $56.23.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a positive return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -31.17%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

