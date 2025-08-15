National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,384 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.07% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $97.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

