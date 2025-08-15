National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Enerflex were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFXT. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Enerflex by 59.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,891,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 708,153 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 659,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,977,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,459,000 after buying an additional 394,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enerflex by 1,046.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 357,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,064,000. 46.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. Enerflex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.24 million. Enerflex had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFXT. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Enerflex Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

