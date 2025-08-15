National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.22% of First Trust Water ETF worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1,161.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 1.4%

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $113.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $89.31 and a 52-week high of $114.75.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

