National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,491,000 after buying an additional 3,501,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,451,000 after buying an additional 1,456,085 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after buying an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,493,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,350,000 after buying an additional 976,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $49.15.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1072 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.