National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 10,053.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 66.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.92. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $85.11.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.40 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 83.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIMO. Citigroup raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

