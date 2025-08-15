National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.20 Million Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,181 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.23% of Compass Diversified worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,789,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,709,000 after buying an additional 451,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 112,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 80,990 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3%

CODI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Compass Diversified Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compass Diversified to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

