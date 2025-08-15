National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.40 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 16.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 26,721 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 28.8% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTI. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.89. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.46. The company has a market capitalization of $118.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 599.0%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 64.68%.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.