National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $293,002,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,974,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,552,000 after buying an additional 2,007,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,182,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after buying an additional 1,651,774 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,506.5% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,226,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,122,000 after buying an additional 1,149,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,417,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.9%

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

