National Bank of Canada FI Sells 16,826 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,826 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.26.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

