National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,861 Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,718,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,759,000 after acquiring an additional 64,007 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BBU stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -190.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

Featured Articles

