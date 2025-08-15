National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,962 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $46.46 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

