National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Stock Price

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HBM. Raymond James Financial raised Hudbay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Veritas raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.67.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Shares of HBM opened at C$15.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$8.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.69.

The firm also recently announced a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Insider Transactions at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.21, for a total transaction of C$396,204.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.25, for a total value of C$38,080.50. Insiders have sold a total of 34,074 shares of company stock worth $447,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canadian mining company with its operations, property developments, and exploration activities across the United States. The major mines that Hudbay operates are located in Manitoba, Canada, Arizona, United States; and Peru. The company is principally focused on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.