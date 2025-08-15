National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,355,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of National Health Investors worth $469,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on NHI. Wedbush upgraded National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded National Health Investors from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.
National Health Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NHI opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.73. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.19.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 40.97%. The company had revenue of $70.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
National Health Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than National Health Investors
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- How Did Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bullish’s IPO Go?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Mercury Systems Up 27%: Financials Send Investors a Clear Signal
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Deere’s Sell-Off Could Be a Long-Term Buying Chance
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.