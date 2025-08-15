Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 404.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $154.87.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $687.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 59,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total transaction of $7,803,986.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,982.94. This trade represents a 76.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $61,695.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,550. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,573 shares of company stock valued at $25,112,766 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

