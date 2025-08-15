NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.27% of NewJersey Resources worth $62,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NJR. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NewJersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Insider Transactions at NewJersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.64. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $298.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. NewJersey Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NewJersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

