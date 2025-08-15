News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in News by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.
News Stock Performance
Shares of NWSA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
