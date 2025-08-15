News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 77.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,673 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in News by 714.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in News by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWSA. Wall Street Zen cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.12.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 70.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

About News

Free Report

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

