Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Nordson were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Nordson by 18.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDSN. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.86.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $217.22 on Friday. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $165.03 and a 1 year high of $266.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $682.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

