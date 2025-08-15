Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.24. Nutrien had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

