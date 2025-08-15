OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688,184 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $67,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $7,289,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $5,205,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 176,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 102,680 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 149,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $3,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OFG Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $43.45 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

