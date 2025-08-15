PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 94.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 108,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.97. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

