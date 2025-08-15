PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,945 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

Shares of PUK stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

