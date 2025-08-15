PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of WaFd by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.96. WaFd, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

WaFd Announces Dividend

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. WaFd’s payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WaFd has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

