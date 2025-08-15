PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 577 Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nestle were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Nestle in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nestle by 232.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestle in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Nestle in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestle from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nestle Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $89.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestle SA has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $109.31.

Nestle Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

