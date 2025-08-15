PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 859 Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. Royalty Pharma PLC has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $578.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.06 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma PLC will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPRX

Royalty Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.