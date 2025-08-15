PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,155 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,538,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,237,000 after buying an additional 373,509 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,385,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after buying an additional 1,247,717 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,174,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,642,000 after buying an additional 87,775 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,056,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,813,000 after buying an additional 1,523,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,219,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Zoom Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $147,914.84. The trade was a 84.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $593,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 129,377 shares in the company, valued at $10,026,717.50. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,623. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

